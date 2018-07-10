Saloon registrations up 3.3% in June

By Stelios Orphanides

The number of saloon cars registered in June rose 3.3 per cent, to 4,533, compared to June last year on an increase in second-hand vehicle sales, the statistical service said.

The number of brand-new cars registered last month fell 19 per cent, to 1,642, Cystat said in a statement on Tuesday. The number of used private cars rose 23 per cent, to 2,891.

In the first half of the year, the total number of saloon registrations rose 18 per cent, to 26,069 compared to the respective period last year, Cystat said. The number of registrations of new saloons rose 0.7 per cent, to 10,005, while that of second-hand imports rose 31 per cent, to 16,054.