Monday, 16th July, 2018
MTN Cyprus sold to Monaco Telecom for €260m (Update-1)

By

(Updates with MTN comment in second paragraph and background)

By Stelios Orphanides

South Africa’s telecom MTN Group said that it sold its operations in Cyprus to Monaco Telecom S.A.

“MTN and Monaco Telecom have agreed on the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of MTN Cyprus by Monaco Telecom,” MTN said in an emailed statement on Monday. “The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2018”.

“We are very pleased with the acquisition of MTN Cyprus,” Martin Peronnet, chief executive officer of Monaco Telecom was quoted as saying. “The company has an excellent management team and, relying on its state of the art mobile network, it has achieved strong growth over the past few years. MTN Cyprus is a perfect fit with our industrial vision to offer high quality services in both fixed and mobile to our customers”.

According to Reuters, the two sides agreed on a €260m price and the right of Monaco Telecom to use MTN Cyprus’s brand for a three-year period for a fee.

According to official figures, MTN which entered the Cypriot market 11 years ago after acquiring the operations of Areeba saw its market share in mobile telephony increase to more than 35 per cent in December last year from 23 per cent in December 2010 at the expense of state-owned telecom Cyta whose future hangs in the balance after the government backed down from its intention to privatise it more than two years ago.

The Cypriot unit of MTN, which last year generated a €123m in revenue, was the only operations the South African telecom had in the European Union, according to its website. The company also operates mainly in countries in Africa as well as Syria and Yemen.

“It falls outside the group’s core footprint of Africa and the Middle East,” MTN was quoted as saying.

Monaco Telecom, a member of the NJJ Holding controlled by French billionaire Xavier Niel, and “is the incumbent operator of the principality of Monaco,” which owns a minority stake, MTN said in its statement. “It has a long tradition of innovation in mobile, fixed broadband and pay-TV and is currently expanding into new markets where it can offer innovative products and services to its customers, relying on high quality broadband networks”.

According to the statement, NJJ which operates telecommunication companies also in Switzerland and Ireland, “carefully selected” MTN Cyprus “after a long observation period because of its potential and prospects,” MTN said.

The outgoing top executive of the MTN Cyprus Philip Van Dalsen said that he expected the adaptation to the new situation created by the acquisition will be “smooth and seamless”.

In the Monaco, the Monegasque telecom offers fixed, internet, television, mobile services, as well as international data connectivity, housing and cloud services and was in April 2017 “the first operator to launch a commercial 1Gbs 4G mobile network”.

Niel is the 186th richest person on the planet and is worth $5.8bn (€5bn), according to Forbes Magazine. Hi is also owner of almost 55 per cent of the publicly traded Iliad, the parent company of his telecom outfit Free, which sells unlimited calls, texts and Internet for far cheaper than its competitors in France.

Also according to Forbes, Niel’s initial venture, WorldNet, was France’s first Internet provider which he launched in 1993 at age 25 and exited seven years later for $50m.

Stelios Orphanides is a journalist at CyprusBusinessMail.com. To contact Stelios Orphanides: [email protected]

  • Didier Ouzaid

    Just so you know, Monaco Telecom’s majority shareholder is NJJ Capital, which is holding company of Xavier Niel. Now, I obviously dont know what that’ll translate too in Cyprus, but this guys single-handedly changed the telco landscape in France in terms of pricing and technical offering. He’s a tech guy (not by training, but by philosophy). France used to be ruled by a monopoly, then a duopoly that engaged in price fixing, before he came along and lowered the costs while upping the offers. xDSL, fiber optics, 3g and then 4g, he shook it all. He also applied this model in outside territories where he acquired foothold (Switzerland and Israel).

    So let’s see what he brings to the table in terms of broadband/mobile plan prices and mobile data prices, where CY is trailing behind.

    • Pc

      From what you are saying it is likely that he feels he can repeat his French scenario in Cyprus. There is a monopoly here for CyTA (Primetel and Cablenet buy space on CyTA’s network), with MTN being the only outsider with its own network. And there is obviously space for growth at the expense of CyTA. Interesting times.

      • Spanner Works

        Cablenet has it’s own fibre network.

      • Didier Ouzaid

        Cablenet is a bit more independent, since it has its own fiber network for its cable services. Now, I dont know how they do it today but back when I started using them they had 2 technical offers for broadband, one based on cable (their network) and one based on DSL (obviously on rented infrastructure), depending on where you lived. Dont know if it’s still the case.

        I cant be sure Monaco Telecom will try to replicate what they achieved in larger, mainland countries (we’re a small island, which complicates things), but the guy has a track record of doing that.

        Just so you know, my mother in Paris uses Free (his primary ISP, the one he created in France) and pays 20 euros/month for 100/50mb fiber optics and 2 euros/month for her mobile plan (basic data, but with free, unlimited landline/mobile comms in more than 60 countries). When everything used to be double or triple that price for ISP and 10 times for mobile plans. Obviously the scale, market size and wholesale costs arent the same, but it gives you an idea.

      • SuzieQ

        Strike alert!

  • kimberworth

    Well one certain fact is that the new owner cannot be any worse than MTN, i tried them and had too many problems. When my contract expired i did not renew, 4 years later they sent me a stroppy letter threatening me with court action if i did not pay monies i owed,luckily i keep all receipts and gave them copies,no redress from this crap company.