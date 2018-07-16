Cyprus Business Mail
Monday, 16th July, 2018
Co-op buys €3.2bn in government bonds, sells back April issue

By Stelios Orphanides

The government issued on Friday €3.2bn in bonds in favour of the Cyprus Cooperative Bank with a maturity of 5 months to 53 months, the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) said.

The issue, completed via private placement, includes a €500m bond maturing on December 17, 2018, carrying an interest rate of 1.9 per cent, a €750m bond with a 2.5 rate maturing on December 16, 2019, and a €750m bond with a 2.75 per cent rate maturing on December 15, 2020, the PDMO said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The state-owned bank, which a month ago agreed to sell its operations to Hellenic Bank, also acquired a €580m bond with a 3.25 per cent rate maturing on December 15, 2021 and a one worth €610m maturing a year later with a 3.5 per cent rate, the PDMO said.

A finance ministry source said that the PDMO bought back the bonds issued by the government in April worth €2.4bn which had a maturity of up to 25 years.

Under the terms of the deal, Hellenic agreed to acquire the healthy operations of the Co-op which includes €4.1bn in government bonds, plus €4.6bn in mainly performing loans, €1.6bn in cash, and €9.7bn in deposits.

According to a June 25 statement issued by Hellenic, the bonds, rated non-investment grade and thus not eligible to participate in the European Central Bank’s monetary policy transactions, were to have a weighted 2.6 per cent annual yield which would increase the its Cyprus government bond holding to €4.6bn with a weighted yield of 2.7 per cent per annum. The lender said that it planned to keep €4bn in bonds to maturity.

Stelios Orphanides is a journalist at CyprusBusinessMail.com. To contact Stelios Orphanides: [email protected]

  • Bob Ellis

    It’s a great idea to create a bow wave of debt that never gets paid back, unfortunately this wave just grows until it sinks you. At least Nic won’t have to answer the questions when it wrecks wahatever is left of the economy in 2-3 years time. Like all before, Nic solves todays small problems by creating a minefield of much large problems in the future.