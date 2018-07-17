Tourist arrivals up 8.2% in June

By Stelios Orphanides

The number of tourist arrivals in June rose 8.2 per cent to 511,073 compared to the respective month of 2017 on a strong performance of the UK market amid signs of fatigue shown by secondary markets, the statistical service said.

The number of visitors from the UK, traditionally Cyprus’s largest source of incoming tourism, rose last month an annual 9.9 per cent to 165,477, Cystat said in a statement on its website. Arrivals from Russia, which in recent years developed to Cyprus’s second largest market, fell 5.1 per cent to 123,327. The number of tourists from Germany and Israel fell 15 per cent to 23,814 and 11 per cent to 16,289 respectively.

In the first six months of the year, the number of tourists visiting the island rose 12 per cent to 1,645,149 compared to the respective period last year, Cystat said.

In a separate statement, Cystat said that the number of Cypriots who travelled abroad last month rose an annual 4.7 per cent to 115.450.