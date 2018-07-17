CBC governor sparks new controversy

By Stelios Orphanides

Central Bank of Cyprus governor Chrystalla Georghadji, who had been criticised for remaining silent in recent months when events unfolded around the Co-op, made a surprising comeback in the press stirring another controversy by arguing that she was being undermined.

Hours later, she tried to walk back parts of her comments.

It was a “shame for some to say that she was hiding,” Georghadji was quoted as saying by the website of Capital Today, a member of the Dias group, on Monday.

She went on to say that some people “crucified Jesus Christ, would they hesitate crucifying Chrystallou?” she asked rhetorically using the Cypriot form of diminutive of her first name, according to the website.

“Some blame me for travelling to China, that my earrings are short or long, overlooking that I am a woman,” she said. “What practically disturbs those belonging to the organised circle undermining me is that I know much about many”.

In 2015, comments attributed to the governor —who is in her last year of her five-year term– unleashed a series of events that rocked the political and legal establishment of the island resulting to the former Deputy Attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou and a number of other lawyers being found guilty in a bribery case.

Back then, Stelios Kiliaris, then executive director at the central bank told lawmakers that Georghadji had said that the Andreas Neocleous law firm had bribed Erotokritou, an allegation which though found to be true, Georghadji subsequently denied.

On Monday, she also said that 13 years ago, when she was serving as auditor-general, the late former President Tassos Papadopoulos tasked her with preparing a report on the Co-op. In her report, she proposed to bring the cooperative banks under the supervision of the Central Bank of Cyprus, “which if it had happened, we would not be experiencing this year’s events,” she continued.

“Unfortunately, then a minister under Papadopoulos who is still in the political spotlight, killed this idea even though Papadopoulos was willing to go ahead,” she said without specifying the minister she was referring to.

Hours later, the governor made fresh comments to the press arguing that her previous comments had not been attributed to her correctly. “Who am I to compare myself to Christ?” she said adding that she had not travelled to China while insisting that she was undermined, there was no organised network undermining her work, according to Capital Today.

After her comments were aired on Monday night, two former ministers under Papadopoulos, ex-finance minister Marcos Kyprianou, of Diko, and former interior minister Neoclis Sylikiotis, of Akel, said that they were not aware of the matter. Sylikiotis is currently a member of the European Parliament.

Kyprianou’s successor at the ministry, Makis Keravnos, also a member of Diko, said that while he was in favour, it would have been very difficult for the coalition of his party with Akel, traditionally phobic vis-à-vis economic modernisation, to agree on the matter.

Yiorgos Lillikas, who under Papadopoulos served also as head of the ministry of commerce which then oversaw the development of the Co-operative banking sector and now leads the Citizens’ Alliance, a minor party with one seat in the parliament, criticised the governor for her comments as Papadopoulos was no longer alive to defend himself.

Lillikas added that no minister could force Papadopoulos to accept the idea in question which could hardly find political support.

“Something like that was impossible to go through because there were blue and red cooperatives,” he was quoted as saying.

Georghadji’s comments on Monday followed the announcement by the committee investigating the collapse of the Co-op said that it was intending to ask for documents from various bodies and officials, including the Central Bank of Cyprus. Georghadji also said that the bank supervisor already submitted documents to European institutions and at home.

Auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides who succeeded Georghadji in her previous post and engaged in the past in a public war of words, commented on his Twitter account with a laconic comment: “How decadent”.

The Cyprus Business Mail understands that the governor made her initial comments when contacted on her cell phone by a journalist without being aware that she would ultimately be quoted.