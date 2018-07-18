Haulers block Limassol port briefly in protest

By Stelios Orphanides

A group of truck drivers disrupted the operations of the Limassol port on Wednesday when they briefly blocked the entrance over the introduction of a new type of entry pass, state-broadcaster CyBC reported.

The submission of a clean criminal record certificate which is a requirement for the issue of the new passes, renewable every two years, was what angered the truck drivers, CyBC reported on its website.

The group, which argued that they already have proof of a clean criminal record when they apply for the issuance of a professional driving licence, lifted the blockade a short time later when Transport Minister Vasiliki Anastasiadou, intervened asking Povek, an umbrella organisation sheltering the truck drivers’ union, to engage in talks.

The CPA allowed affected haulers to use the previous type of entrance pass until the issue is settled, CyBC said.

While most port users have already complied and had new passes issued, a small group of drivers had failed to do so, the broadcaster said.