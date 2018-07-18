June harmonised inflation seen at 1.7%

By Stelios Orphanides

The harmonised consumer price index rose in June 1.7 per cent compared to the respective month of 2017 mainly on higher energy prices, the statistical service said.

Energy prices rose last month an annual 9.8 per cent, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. Prices for food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose 2.3 per cent while services became 1.5 per cent more affordable.

Prices for non-fuel industrial products fell last month 1.3 per cent, Cystat said.

In the first six months of the year, the harmonised inflation was 0 per cent, Cystat said.