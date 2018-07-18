Cyprus Business Mail
Wednesday, 18th July, 2018
CySEC says cash payments of €10k banned

By on GENERAL

By Stelios Orphanides

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission notified supervised companies that accepting €10,000 or more in cash payments is considered a criminal offence under the anti-money laundering law and is punishable by up to one tenth the amount of the cash payment.

 

A recent amendment to legislation now adds traders of motor vehicles to other professionals affected by the law, CySEC said in a circular issued to supervised entities on Wednesday.

Until now, the law, which bans cash amounts €10,000 or more in a single or several payments related to each other, was restricted to the activities of persons trading in precious stones or precious metals, artwork or antiques.

CySEC is the supervisor of companies listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange, investment firms, fiduciary services providers and other.

About Author

Stelios Orphanides is a journalist at CyprusBusinessMail.com. To contact Stelios Orphanides: [email protected]

  • John Henry

    Congratulations; we’re now fascists. Let me summarize; Many spent money they did not have. The banks went bust in 2013. To attempt to save themselves, the Government stole citizens money directly from their accounts. When capital controls were lifted, we took our savings out of the bank and “hid” it away. As proved within the last two months by the Co-op, Cypriot banks are still not safe. So, now a private citizen who happens not to trust financial institutions and does not keep their money in a bank is not allowed to spend over 10k without being charged with a crime. The government is working over time to assure those who were responsible for the bank failure (NPL’s) do not suffer any consequences, yet at the same time they pass a law to make those of us who were actually not responsible for the bank failure to be charged with a crime for spending money we actually have. I’m sorry, the only word I can think of is fascist but if anyone has a better word please do tell.

  • Neversickatsea

    Can you include a link to the actual law?