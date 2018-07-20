Fiscal council urges government to focus on reducing debt

By Stelios Orphanides

The government should contain spending and instead focus on reducing public debt “as early as possible,” the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported on Friday, citing the chairman of the fiscal council.

The body, tasked with monitoring the drafting and execution of the government budget and advising the government to avoid fiscal derailment, is concerned about increases in public spending following the government’s decision to consent to the unions’ demand for a reinstatement of pay cuts in the wider public sector, Demetris Georgiades, chairman of the Fiscal Council said according to CNA.

The chairman of the fiscal watchdog who was commenting after meeting with Finance Minister Harris Georgiades, added that the government’s intention to compensate workers at the Cyprus Cooperative Bank with a voluntary retirement scheme is also a cause for concern.

“We have heard the finance minister’s arguments which I have to admit were of substance and are related to politics, as well as other factors and some sensitive matters concerning the banking system must be pondered,” Demetris Georgiades said.

He added that the fiscal council shares concerns expressed by the public over the moral hazard and the unequal treatment of borrowers by Estia, a government scheme designed to subsidise the repayment of loans in arrears of households and small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) with a primary home as collateral.

Under the terms of the scheme, eligible borrowers are those with a household income of less than €50,000 a year, whose mortgaged primary resident is worth less than €350,000 and have assets with a net value less than 125 per cent of the value of their primary residence.

The government’s counterargument is for reasons related to politics and the stabilisation of the banking system, he said, and added that he was “departing with a high degree of confidence about the course of public finances and that there will no derailment in the coming years”.

The finance minister, who in recent years has rarely missed an opportunity to make cash available to satisfy union demands, said that he assured the members of the fiscal council that fiscal policy would remain strictly within a balanced budget.

Last year, the government generated a fiscal surplus of €343.6 million or 1.8 per cent of economic output compared with a surplus of €58.9m or 0.3 per cent the year before. This helped reduce public debt to 97.5 per cent of the economy down from 106.5 per cent the year before. This year, in which the government is expecting to produce a 1.7 per cent surplus, public debt is expected to increase by 16 percentage points as a result of the issue of government bonds in favour of the Cyprus Cooperative Bank.

Last month, the government stunned when it announced that it had agreed to gradually reinstate pay cuts affecting workers in the wider public sector in the past six years, that were deemed necessary when the island was plunging in a fiscal crisis. The decision, which is expected to burden the budget with €45m every year and a cumulative €265m, is combined with incremental pay increases and compensation for purchasing power lost to inflation and has angered business groups.

In 2017, the government agreed to demands from nurses at public hospitals that it rejected in 2016, the year it completed its adjustment programme agreed with international creditors.

Total government spending rose 4.1 per cent last year to €7.3 billion. The public payroll rose 3.8 per cent to €2.4bn.

The finance minister said that avoiding deficits “is (the) fundamental precondition for macroeconomic stability, which in turn is what guarantees conditions for growth, economic activity, investment and job creation”.

The government would therefore rely on the cooperation and the “unbiased and strict judgement of the fiscal council,” the minister said.

Harris Georgiades said that the government was intending to test international markets this year with the issue of a new bond.